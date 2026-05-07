Religare Finvest appoints Karthik Srinivasan as CEO to lead next growth phase

Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), the SME-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC), has appointed Karthik Srinivasan as its Chief Executive Officer as the company looks to accelerate growth following the removal of RBI restrictions.

The appointment comes at a crucial stage for the company after the Reserve Bank of India lifted the Corrective Action Plan (CAP) restrictions imposed earlier on Religare Finvest’s lending operations. The company is now preparing to scale its lending business and strengthen its position in the SME financing segment.

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Srinivasan brings more than three decades of experience across banking, financial services, operations, and business strategy. At Religare Finvest, he will lead the company’s strategy to build a scaled multi-line NBFC through expansion of its “phygital” distribution network, responsible credit delivery, and wider adoption of technology and AI tools across operations.

Arjun Lamba, Executive Director, Religare Enterprises Limited, said the company believes Srinivasan’s leadership and domain expertise will play a key role in the next phase of expansion. He added that Religare’s capital position and backing from the Burman family provide a strong base to grow its SME lending business.

Before joining Religare Finvest, Srinivasan spent nearly a decade at HDB Financial Services, where he helped build consumer finance and asset finance portfolios across products such as consumer loans, two-wheeler finance, auto loans, commercial vehicle loans, and tractor loans. He also played a significant role in the company’s digital transformation initiatives.

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Speaking on his appointment, Srinivasan said his focus would be on strengthening core business fundamentals, investing in people and capabilities, and building a resilient institution capable of sustaining long-term growth.

Religare Finvest said the company currently has nearly ₹400 crore available to support lending growth and portfolio expansion.

The company added that the removal of the fraud tag and regulatory restrictions has helped restore institutional confidence and improve its standing with creditors.

Srinivasan holds a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi and a PGDM in Accounting and Finance from IIM Bangalore.