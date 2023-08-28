‘Reminds me of that day in 1977’: Mukesh Ambani inducts Isha, Akash, Anant into RIL board

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, during the annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, announced that Nita Ambani will step down from the company’s board and his children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani have been inducted into the board of the company as non-executive directors. He said it was an emotional moment for him and reminded him of “that day” in 1977 when he was inducted into the board.

“This is truly an emotional moment for me because it reminds me of that day in 1977, when my father inducted me into the Board of Directors of Reliance. I was only 20 then. Today I see both my father and me in Isha, Akash, and Anant. I see the flame of Dhirubhai shine in all of them,” he said.

Mukesh Ambani said that his children have internalised the founder’s mindset and are committed to Dhirubhai Ambani’s “purpose, philosophy, passion and pioneering spirit”. The RIL Chairman added that he will continue to lead the company for five more years and will groom and empower the next-gen leaders to prepare them for all the challenges and opportunities of the future.

“I shall especially mentor Akash, Isha and Anant so that they can provide collective leadership and dependably take Reliance to greater heights of growth and value in the decades ahead,” he said.

“I am overwhelmed with emotions because I have been associated with Reliance since its inception 46 long years ago. Yet, it seems like yesterday to me. For I remember every step along Reliance’s journey, marking where we began and where we stand today. I also remember India’s own exciting journey over the past half a century,” he said towards the end of this speech.

Mukesh Ambani said that he is enjoying the bliss of becoming a grandparent, but the family extends to not only Reliance but all of India.

“Naturally, my dreams for Reliance are intertwined with my dreams for India. These dreams were shaped by what my beloved father taught me on Day 1. My father Dhirubhai told me that the eternal purpose of Reliance is to make India prosperous and help Indians live better lives. This is what Reliance has been doing through all our businesses and philanthropic endeavours,” he said.

