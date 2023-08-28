Reliance AGM: New Jio SmartHome services launched; sale of AirFiber to start from September 19

Reliance Jio has announced the new Jio AirFiber at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. The company can offer 1,50,000 connections per day. The company claims this will expand Jio's network to over 200 million users.

The company has announced that the Jio AirFiber will be launched on September 19. The company claims that the company already has 10 million JioFiber customers and the optical fiber network spans across 1.5 million km.

Jio Smart Home devices have also been introduced which will be based on JioFiber and Jio AirFiber. The company has also introduced a new Jio Set-Top which is pegged as a gateway to a world of entertainment, from TV channels to streaming content, to large-screen games, to digital apps. The company introduces a new Jio Smart Home app which includes eRemote for Jio Set-Top Box. You can also use the smartphone as a gamepad. The Jio Set-Top Box supports JioCinema and JioTV+, with leading global streaming apps.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio, said," Over 80% of data consumption in India happens indoors. I’m thrilled to introduce Jio Smart Home services, which is poised to redefine how we experience and manage our homes’.

Akash further said, ‘Entertainment is changing rapidly worldwide, shifting from linear to interactive. Jio is accelerating this trend in India. Our Set-Top Box supports JioCinema and JioTV+, with leading global streaming apps’.

JioAirFiber uses the company's 5G network and wireless technologies to bypass the need for last-mile fiber. The company claims that through optical fibre, they can currently connect around 15,000 premises daily. But with JioAirFiber, they can expand connectivity with up to 150,000 connections per day which is a 10-fold increase.

Emphasis on Artificial Intelligence

The company has also emphasized the importance of AI for India. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, of Reliance Industries Ltd. said, "India must harness AI for innovation, growth & national prosperity. Within the RIL Group we are rapidly augmenting a talent pool and capabilities to swiftly assimilate the latest global innovations in AI, especially the recent advancements in generative artificial intelligence."

Jio Platforms wants to lead the effort in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains. Jio has promised AI to everyone, everywhere. The company has committed to creating 2000 MW AI-ready computing capacity.

