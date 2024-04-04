Renuka Jagtiani among India's 25 new billionaires: All about the chairwoman of Landmark Group

India's economic landscape saw a significant surge as 25 new billionaires emerged, joining the ranks of the world's wealthiest individuals. Among these new entrants is Renuka Jagtiani, the chairwoman of Landmark Group, with a remarkable net worth of $4.8 billion.

Forbes' New Billionaires 2024 report identified a total of 2,781 billionaires worldwide, with Jagtiani securing the 660th spot globally and 44th in India.

But who exactly is Renuka Jagtiani?

Jagtiani, 70, holds the helm of Landmark Group, a retailing giant headquartered in Dubai. Her late husband, Micky Jagtiani, founded the company in 1973. Under her leadership, Landmark expanding its footprint across 24 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

With over two decades of experience steering the company's corporate strategy and market expansion, Jagtiani oversees a workforce of more than 50,000 employees.

With her at the helm, Landmark Group diversified its portfolio to include over 25 proprietary brands spanning retail, hospitality, food, and leisure sectors.

Jagtiani's journey in business began with the establishment of Landmark's Indian arm in 1999, which has since grown to encompass 900 stores across five verticals, including Lifestyle, Home Centre, and Max.

Recognised for her entrepreneurial acumen, Jagtiani has received numerous rewards, including being named Outstanding Asian Business Woman of the Year in 2007 and Entrepreneur of the World Year by the World Entrepreneurship Forum in 2014.

However, her achievements extend beyond business successes. Her influence was also recognised in Forbes' 2021 list of the world's most powerful women, where she ranked 96th. However, she was dropped off the list in 2022.

Among her peers, Savitri Jindal stands out as another formidable figure, boasting a net worth of $35.5 billion and exemplifying the growing influence of women in India's corporate domain.

In parallel, the global wealth surge in the last financial year has propelled 265 new billionaires onto Forbes' list.