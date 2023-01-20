scorecardresearch
Feedback

RIL Q3 results: Net profit declines 15% YoY to Rs 15,792 crore

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported 15% drop in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) at Rs 15,792 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 as against Rs 18,549 crore in the year-ago period, hurt by a subdued performance at its dominant oil-to-chemicals business.

In Q2FY22, Mukesh Ambani-led RIL benefited from strong refining margins and demand for fuel.

However, its revenue from operations rose 15% to Rs 2,20,592 crore as compared to Rs 1,91,271 crore in Q3FY22. 

On Friday, RIL's scrip on BSE closed trading 1.1% lower at Rs 2,443. 

Published on: Jan 20, 2023, 7:17 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Jan 20, 2023, 7:16 PM IST
