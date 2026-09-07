Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Mutual Funds achha hai: Pune techie builds ₹9 crore asset by 32, eyes ₹25 crore target in 8 years 

Mutual Funds achha hai: Pune techie builds ₹9 crore asset by 32, eyes ₹25 crore target in 8 years 

His cash flow operates on a strict "first-deduct" principle, channeling roughly ₹3.1 lakh every month directly into wealth-building and debt repayment: ₹1.61 lakh goes toward a home loan EMI, while ₹1.5 lakh fuels mutual fund SIPs.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 2:49 PM IST
Mutual Funds achha hai: Pune techie builds ₹9 crore asset by 32, eyes ₹25 crore target in 8 years Having previously spent years chasing fund rankings, he eventually abandoned the search for top performers.

In 2017, Sudhir Dandotiya took his first step into corporate India as an engineering graduate from a Bhopal college, joining Accenture on an annual package of ₹4.5 lakh. Nine years later, the 32-year-old Pune-based IT professional sits on a gross asset pool of roughly ₹9 crore — achieved not through market timing or hunting down top-performing mutual funds, but by systematically deploying funds and keeping lifestyle inflation in check.

Advertisement

Dandotiya’s earnings trajectory saw a steep rise across four employers: from ₹4.5 lakh in 2017 to ₹18 lakh in 2020, ₹40 lakh in 2022, and currently around ₹52 lakh in 2026 — marking an 11.6-fold jump. Yet, as his income expanded, his household living expenses remained anchored at approximately ₹2 lakh per month over the last four years.

“Whenever the salary increased, I did not feel that I had to immediately upgrade everything, car, lifestyle, holidays or other expenses,” Dandotiya said.

His cash flow operates on a strict "first-deduct" principle, channeling roughly ₹3.1 lakh every month directly into wealth-building and debt repayment: ₹1.61 lakh goes toward a home loan EMI, while ₹1.5 lakh fuels mutual fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). He openly credits his dual-income household for making this aggressive pacing possible, noting that his wife, who works in a senior IT role, carries a substantial share of family expenses.

Advertisement

Dandotiya’s current ₹9 crore balance sheet comprises:

  • Financial Assets (₹4.3 crore): ₹2.56 crore in mutual funds, ₹64 lakh in gold (SGBs and physical), ₹57 lakh in bank balance and fixed deposits, ₹24 lakh in PPF and EPF, and ₹23 lakh in direct equities. 
  • Real Estate (₹4.7 crore): A Pune apartment purchased under-construction in 2021 for ₹2.5 crore (backed by a ₹2 crore loan and a ₹50 lakh down payment assisted by his parents), which he now estimates at ₹4.5-4.7 crore. 
  • Accounting for the outstanding balance on his original ₹2 crore home loan, his true net worth sits closer to ₹7 crore. 

Dandotiya admits his investment selection has been fairly unremarkable. “If you remove my own contributions, my returns are actually fairly average,” he acknowledged.

Advertisement

Having previously spent years chasing fund rankings, he eventually abandoned the search for top performers. Today, his ₹1.5 lakh monthly allocation is spread across 11 direct mutual fund schemes covering flexi-cap, large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, contra, infrastructure, and index funds. Despite market volatility — including the steep sell-offs of March 2020 and the prolonged softness of 2022 — Dandotiya has never redeemed a single rupee from his mutual fund holdings.

Looking ahead, Dandotiya aims to build a portfolio of ₹20-₹25 crore by age 40, enabling him to shift toward self-employment. His personal projection rests on his financial assets reaching ₹11-₹13 crore through continued ₹1.5 lakh monthly SIPs (assuming 10% to 12% returns), his EPF crossing ₹1 crore, and his Pune property appreciating to ₹10 crore.

Reflecting on his approach, Dandotiya attributes his position to consistency rather than financial complexity: “Some months it was genuinely annoying to transfer such a large amount of money into investments.” He maintained the momentum regardless, summarising his financial journey into eleven words: save a lot, hold for a long time, do not panic.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more