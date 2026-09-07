Mutual Funds achha hai: Pune techie builds ₹9 crore asset by 32, eyes ₹25 crore target in 8 years 

“Whenever the salary increased, I did not feel that I had to immediately upgrade everything, car, lifestyle, holidays or other expenses,” Dandotiya said.

His cash flow operates on a strict "first-deduct" principle, channeling roughly ₹3.1 lakh every month directly into wealth-building and debt repayment: ₹1.61 lakh goes toward a home loan EMI, while ₹1.5 lakh fuels mutual fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). He openly credits his dual-income household for making this aggressive pacing possible, noting that his wife, who works in a senior IT role, carries a substantial share of family expenses.

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Dandotiya’s current ₹9 crore balance sheet comprises:

Financial Assets (₹4.3 crore): ₹2.56 crore in mutual funds, ₹64 lakh in gold (SGBs and physical), ₹57 lakh in bank balance and fixed deposits, ₹24 lakh in PPF and EPF, and ₹23 lakh in direct equities.

Real Estate (₹4.7 crore): A Pune apartment purchased under-construction in 2021 for ₹2.5 crore (backed by a ₹2 crore loan and a ₹50 lakh down payment assisted by his parents), which he now estimates at ₹4.5-4.7 crore.

Accounting for the outstanding balance on his original ₹2 crore home loan, his true net worth sits closer to ₹7 crore.

Dandotiya admits his investment selection has been fairly unremarkable. “If you remove my own contributions, my returns are actually fairly average,” he acknowledged.

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Having previously spent years chasing fund rankings, he eventually abandoned the search for top performers. Today, his ₹1.5 lakh monthly allocation is spread across 11 direct mutual fund schemes covering flexi-cap, large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, contra, infrastructure, and index funds. Despite market volatility — including the steep sell-offs of March 2020 and the prolonged softness of 2022 — Dandotiya has never redeemed a single rupee from his mutual fund holdings.

Looking ahead, Dandotiya aims to build a portfolio of ₹20-₹25 crore by age 40, enabling him to shift toward self-employment. His personal projection rests on his financial assets reaching ₹11-₹13 crore through continued ₹1.5 lakh monthly SIPs (assuming 10% to 12% returns), his EPF crossing ₹1 crore, and his Pune property appreciating to ₹10 crore.

Reflecting on his approach, Dandotiya attributes his position to consistency rather than financial complexity: “Some months it was genuinely annoying to transfer such a large amount of money into investments.” He maintained the momentum regardless, summarising his financial journey into eleven words: save a lot, hold for a long time, do not panic.