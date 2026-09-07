Delhi building collapse: MCD suspends South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar

The order stated that Kumar has been placed under suspension as per the DMC Services (Control & Appeal) Regulations, 1959 and other applicable rules. The order stated that Kumar would be paid subsistence allowance as applicable under the rules.

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The order stated that officials including Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer (Building) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer (Building) Ashish Kumar of the South Zone have also been included. The officers will also be paid a subsistence allowance.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said the owner of the building has been apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area. An officer said Hariram Gupta has been apprehended from Bhiwadi and further examination is ongoing in connection with the case.

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The decades-old five-storey building in south-west Delhi's Satya Niketan, which housed a boys' PG near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was under way. Rescue operations continued on Monday, with multiple agencies involved in the effort.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta arrived in Satya Niketan on Monday to oversee the second day of search and rescue operations. She was accompanied by senior officials from the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi during her review. She had also visited the site on Sunday.

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So far, 12 people have been pulled out of the debris, seven of whom have died. The chief minister said approximately 80 per cent of the debris had been cleared and that only the basement debris remained.

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Gupta said the building adjacent to the one that collapsed would be demolished. Residents of the collapsed building and adjacent unsafe buildings have been evacuated. The standing building, which appears extremely dangerous, will be demolished once the debris is cleared.

She also said a structural audit would be conducted of all such buildings and that strict action would follow. A policy is being drafted requiring owners of old buildings to submit structural audit reports and certify their safety before operating paying guest services, nursing homes, schools or other commercial establishments. Officials found responsible for negligence will face immediate action.