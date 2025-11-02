₹16,000 crore from 221 flats: DLF’s ‘The Dahlias’ redefines India’s luxury housing game

DLF Ltd has sold 221 super-luxury apartments in its Gurugram project, ‘The Dahlias’, raking in nearly ₹16,000 crore on the back of strong demand. Launched in October 2022 across 17 acres in DLF Phase 5, the project offers 420 units, including penthouses.

In a recent analyst call, the company confirmed that 221 units have been sold till the September quarter, averaging ₹72 crore per apartment. Among the notable buyers, a Delhi-NCR businessman purchased four units covering 35,000 sq ft for ₹380 crore.

Following the success of ‘The Camellias’, ‘The Dahlias’ has played a key role in DLF’s record-breaking ₹21,223 crore in sales bookings for FY25. DLF has already clocked ₹15,757 crore in pre-sales in the April-September period, more than double the ₹7,094 crore from a year earlier. With continued sales from 'The Dahlias' and a new launch in Goa, Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi said the company is confident of achieving its ₹20,000-22,000 crore guidance for the year.

Despite a 15% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,180 crore for Q2, sales bookings surged six-fold to ₹4,332 crore, led by the launch of ‘The Westpark’ in Mumbai and continued traction in the luxury segment. Revenue from operations fell to ₹1,643 crore, but total income rose to ₹2,261 crore due to increased other income.

DLF ended the quarter with a strong net cash position of ₹7,717 crore, after a ₹1,485 crore dividend payout and ₹963 crore in debt repayments. The company cited positive momentum in the housing market, driven by a resilient economy and growing demand for branded developers.

In its rental business, DLF’s JV with GIC, DCCDL, posted Q2 revenue of ₹1,822 crore and a 23% rise in profit to ₹643 crore. Two new assets — 2.1 million sq ft at Atrium Place, Gurugram, and 0.2 million sq ft at Midtown Plaza, Delhi — boosted its operational annuity portfolio to 49 million sq ft.

Backed by over 185 completed projects and a development footprint exceeding 352 million sq ft, DLF continues to focus on expanding its residential and commercial presence, with 280 million sq ft of development potential in the pipeline.

(With inputs from PTI)