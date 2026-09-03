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SAEL secures 1 GWp solar module orders in six months; NTPC project accounts for 585.8 MWp

SAEL secures 1 GWp solar module orders in six months; NTPC project accounts for 585.8 MWp

NTPC323.35(1.27%)

SAEL has secured orders to supply 1 GWp of solar PV modules over the past six months, marking a significant expansion of its module business. NTPC Renewable Energy’s 585.8 MWp Chitrakoot solar project accounts for more than half of the order pipeline.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 10:15 AM IST
SAEL secures 1 GWp solar module orders in six months; NTPC project accounts for 585.8 MWpSAEL Solar P6 will supply N-type TOPCon solar modules for the contracted projects across domestic and international markets.

Renewable energy company SAEL has secured supply orders for 1 GWp of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules over the past six months, with a 585.8 MWp requirement from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd.’s Chitrakoot solar project forming the largest part of the order book.

SAEL Solar P6 Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of SAEL Industries, will supply N-type TOPCon solar modules for the contracted projects across domestic and international markets.

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The 585.8 MWp module supply order from NTPC Renewable Energy is for its Chitrakoot solar PV project in Uttar Pradesh. The remaining domestic orders are linked to utility-scale solar projects in Gujarat and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The latest orders mark a significant milestone for SAEL as the company expands its presence across the solar PV value chain, from module manufacturing to utility-scale renewable power generation.

TOPCon manufacturing capacity

SAEL currently has 3,625 MW of TOPCon module manufacturing capacity, according to the company. Its solar PV modules are also listed under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), which is a prerequisite for deployment in government and government-assisted solar projects.

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The company’s operations span utility-scale solar power generation, solar PV module manufacturing and agri waste-to-energy.

As of September 30, 2025, SAEL had a portfolio of 8,299 MWp of contracted and awarded solar and storage capacity, along with 164.90 MW of agri waste-to-energy capacity.

MUST READ: Delhi Solar Energy scheme: Who can buy solar panels, metering process time and more

Plans 5 GW solar cell and module facilities

SAEL is also setting up an integrated manufacturing facility in Greater Noida (Jewar), Uttar Pradesh, comprising a 5 GW solar cell manufacturing unit and a 5 GW solar module manufacturing line.

The facility is currently under construction, according to the company. The planned expansion would further strengthen SAEL’s integrated manufacturing capabilities as it builds out its solar business.

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The latest 1 GWp of module orders therefore comes as SAEL expands both its manufacturing footprint and renewable energy project portfolio.

The company said the contracted modules will be supplied to projects in India as well as international markets. Within India, the order pipeline includes utility-scale projects in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, in addition to the NTPC Renewable Energy-led Chitrakoot project.

SAEL Industries has been pursuing an integrated renewable energy strategy spanning solar power generation, module manufacturing and agri waste-to-energy, with the latest orders adding to the company’s module supply business.

ALSO READ: India’s installed power capacity to quadruple by 2047; grid connectivity the biggest challenge

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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 10:15 AM IST
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