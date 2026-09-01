India’s installed power capacity to quadruple by 2047; grid connectivity the biggest challenge

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The report by the Energy & Climate Initiatives Society (ENCIS), a non-for-profit organisation, details how non-fossil sources have already reached 53% of India’s 540 GW installed capacity, five years ahead of target, while peak electricity demand has nearly tripled since 2000 and is forecast to reach 366 GW by 2032, a 34% jump, driven by new loads from data centres, e-mobility, and green hydrogen.

“India is experiencing phenomenal growth in the power sector, with record annual capacity additions and a rapid shift toward clean energy. But it’s not just about adding megawatts; our real challenge now is to build a grid and market architecture that can integrate renewables, storage, and new technologies at scale, ensuring reliability, flexibility, and affordability for a future-ready economy,” said Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

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The report further highlights that India must nearly triple its renewable energy deployment by 2030, reaching 500 GW of non-fossil capacity while maintaining system reliability. Grid-scale storage will need to increase fortyfold to 200 GWh by 2030, marking the most significant infrastructure leap in the sector’s history.

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The report notes that nationwide smart meter deployment is on track to reach 250 million units by FY2028, enabling real-time management of 90% of consumer demand and pushing average Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses below 10% nationally for the first time. Although digital reforms have already reduced AT&C losses to 15%, the distribution segment remains a critical bottleneck, with 44 GW of renewables stuck in contract or financing limbo.

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Coal will continue to provide grid stability, with plants needing to operate at 40% minimum technical load and 3% ramp rates by 2030. Overall, India’s power sector investment requirement is pegged at $0.5 trillion by 2030, and more than one million new skilled workers will be needed to deliver the digital and clean energy transformation.