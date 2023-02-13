SAIL Q3 results: Net profit falls 65% to Rs 542 cr

Steel Authority of India Limited on Monday reported 65% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 542 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The state-owned steelmaker reported net profit of Rs 1,529 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income from operations decreased marginally to Rs 25,042 crore as against Rs 25,247 crore in Q2FY23.

On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 1.6% lower at Rs 83.2.

