Salesforce collaborates with ICT Academy, AICTE to focus on Indian teacher’s upskilling

Customer relationship management platform Salesforce has collaborated with the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Academy and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to introduce the Educator’s Empowerment Program (EEP) on Salesforce Technologies.

Sanket Atal, Managing Director - India Site, at Salesforce India, said, “The Educator’s Empowerment Program on Salesforce Technologies is a testament to our dedication to elevating the standards of technical education in India. Through this program, we aim to equip educators with the skills and expertise required to stay ahead in their field, foster innovation, and prepare students for the challenges of the future.”

The company noted that this collaboration is driven by the collaborators' shared vision to empower educators with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of technical education, thereby ensuring quality education for the learners.

“We believe this initiative will not only benefit educators but also lead to an enriched and dynamic learning experience for students across the country and thereby empower the education landscape,” Atal from Salesforce explained.

Salesforce said that the program will support virtual internships, leveraging Trailhead, their free online learning platform as part of the instructional practice. Three specific tracks have been identified, which include the Salesforce Platform Developer Track intended for individuals who have knowledge, skills, and experience building custom applications on the Lightning Platform.

T. G. Sitharam, Chairman at AICTE, noted, “In this dynamic and fast-changing world, it is paramount that we give our teachers new skills, and more exposure to professional development programs that prepare students to be confident of adapting to the environment. We are delighted to partner with Salesforce through the ICT academy, to ensure upskilling of students with new concepts and techniques and encourage learning of Salesforce technologies to support learners' needs.”

The Salesforce Administrator Track, a guide to customise the platform while connecting business and technology and lastly, MuleSoft training on seamlessly inter-connection of data, applications and devices across on-premises and cloud computing environments, the company said.

Hari Balachandran, CEO at ICT Academy, added “ICT Academy in association with AICTE and Salesforce, is proud to bring the ‘Educators Empowerment Program’ on the Salesforce Technologies to the faculty members of higher education institutions across India. The initiative exemplifies our unwavering commitment to fostering educational excellence. By investing in our faculty's professional growth and equipping them with the latest teaching methodologies and skills, we are creating a ripple effect that will positively impact our entire academic community.”