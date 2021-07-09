Salman Khan, sister Alvira, summoned in alleged fraud case linked to Being Human

Actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and six others have been summoned by the Chandigarh police in an alleged case of fraud. The summon was sent after a local businessman named Arun Gupta filed a complaint of cheating.

"They have been given time till July 13 to reply. If there's anything criminal, action will be taken," Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal told ANI.

"They have been given till July 13 to reply. If there's anything criminal, action will be taken," Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal.

According to Gupta, he had opened a store under the brand "Being Human Jewellery" in 2018 and had spent Rs 2 crore on it. He claimed that two employees of Being Human had asked him to open the franchise, promising him that Salman Khan would come to inaugurate the showroom.

"Two Being Human employees asked me to open a franchise for Being Human. We agreed. They told us the cost of investment was Rs 2 crore. They pressurised us by saying Salman Khan will come for the opening of showroom," Gupta told the news agency.

Gupta alleged he was promised that he would be provided with all kinds of support and back up to promote the brand. However, neither promotional commitments were fulfilled, nor was the stock of goods delivered to his store, Gupta alleged.

Besides Salman Khan and Alvira Khan, those called for an inquiry on July 13 to corroborate the facts of the complaint comprised Being Human Foundation's CEO and officials of Style Quotient (Licence of Being Human Jewellery).

The complaint also mentioned that the office used for the collection of goods, was closed from February 2020. Gupta also claimed that not Salman Khan but his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma showed up.

He further alleged that after the opening of the showroom, "They called us for a meet-and-greet with Salman Khan. I met him and he promised me. Now 1.5 years have passed, and I have not received anything. Salman did not reply to my letters."

