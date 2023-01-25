Samsung bets big on affordability, new 5G phones available at an price of Rs 44 per day

As India rolls out the 5G network at a blazing speed, smartphone manufacturers too are matching the pace by introducing 5G value-for-money mobile phones. Korean technology giant Samsung, for whom 60 per cent of the sales came from 5G phones last year, has introduced two new 5G devices in the market. Of the two, the A14 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 after a discount, which Samsung says can be obtained for Rs 1,302 per month or Rs 44 per day through Samsung Finance.

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Marketing, at Samsung India, told Business Today: “The clear mission for Samsung this year is to have a 5G first approach. As we want to build our business this year on 5G, the A14 5G will be our widest-distributed 5G smartphone. It will be more affordable than our 4G phones today. So, if I talk about A13 today, a 4G phone you can acquire at Rs 1,466 monthly EMI. The A15 5G will be available for Rs 1302 per month (10 instalments) and hence it is much easy for a customer to acquire. If you do the reverse calculation, it comes out to Rs 44 per day. Samsung financials here play a very important role for us to upgrade consumers into the new 5G experience at the most affordable and accessible price.”

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, is powered by Exynos 1330 octa-core processor, features a triple camera setup at the rear (50MP + 2MP depth sensor + macro sensor) and a 5000 mAh battery. In addition, the A14 5G will have One UI which is made for privacy. The company is bringing privacy at a Rs 15,000 price point where customers will have a privacy dashboard for them to control their access to apps. The device will also have two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. Priced starting at Rs 16,499, there is an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on the SBI Bank Credit Card EMI and Full Swipe.

Samsung’s A-series is the most popular smartphone series in India currently, with the company selling over 10 million units between January to November 2022. And by introducing new 5G models this year, Samsung intends to scale it further.

