Samsung Electronics workers call off their 37-day strike in Tamil Nadu after talks with government

The labour strike at Samsung Electronics' Sriperumbudur unit, which lasted for 37 days, has been called off following extensive discussions with the Tamil Nadu government and management. The agreement reached includes a confirmed wage increase, assurance of no punitive measures against striking employees, and a commitment from workers to refrain from any preemptive actions.

While the majority of the demands put forth by the striking workers, under the leadership of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), had already been met by Samsung management, the issue of union recognition remained unresolved. Despite this, CITU continued with the strike, pushing for formal acknowledgment of its union status, which is currently pending a court decision.

On Tuesday, it was decided to wait for the legal verdict, with the government supporting the union's registration request. Consequently, the union decided to end the strike.

In the midst of the conciliation discussions, delegates from the management and the workers on strike reached a consensus for all employees to promptly cease the strike and resume their duties. The management assured that upon resuming work, there would be no repercussions for the workers who participated in the strike.

A statement released by the government stated on October 15, 2024, conciliation talks were held before the officials of the Department of Labour Welfare.

During the conciliation talks, representatives from both the management and the striking workers participated and the following decisions were arrived at:

> All the striking workers will immediately to call off the strike and return to work.

> On returning to work the management not to victimise the workers only for having participated in the strike.

> After returning to work, the workers to cooperate with the management fully and not do any such acts prejudicial to the interest of the Management.

> The Management will file a written reply to the charter of demands filed by the workers before the conciliation officer.

"Both the parties have accepted this advice. The workers informed that they would call off the strike immediately and return to work. Thus the strike at the Samsung factory has come to an end and all the workers are resuming work," the statement added.

Why the protest started

The reason for the protests by Samsung workers stems from their request for the recognition of the newly formed Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU), affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). This left-leaning labor organization is linked to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Despite the workers' demand, Samsung has resisted, citing their opposition to an external union engaging in collective bargaining. Furthermore, the state labor department failed to process the union registration request within the mandated 45-day period. Subsequently, the workers sought intervention from the Madras High Court to address the delay. The government has indicated that it will await the court's decision on this matter.

During the month of July, the company encountered a significant strike at its Seoul, South Korea plant, where more than 6,500 employees were advocating for improved salaries and working environments.