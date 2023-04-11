Samsung India's three public policy executives resign in a week: Report

Three public policy executives of the India team of Samsung Electronics have resigned, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The leaders who quit the team are Binu George, Surabhi Pant, and Nikhil Kaura. George looked at corporate affairs and strategy, while Pant and Nikhil worked on policy and public affairs.

They were part of a seven-member team headed by Rajiv Aggarwal, a former bureaucrat, the report said. Aggarwal joined Samsung in December from Meta, where he worked as Head of Public Policy from September 2021 to November 2022. Before joining Meta, he also served as the Head of Public Policy at Uber.

George was General Manager for Corporate Affairs and Strategy at Samsung Electronics. He joined the company in January 2018, as per his LinkedIn profile. Among the tasks he was entrusted with were consulting with governmental agencies, ministries, and departments on relevant issues and concerns. He also managed and drove complex projects and provided "clear and confident guidance" through accurate stakeholder mapping, including in situations of high ambiguity, according to his profile.

Pant, who was Deputy General Manager for Policy and Public Affairs at Samsung, has joined Intuitive as Head of Public Policy-India. She had joined Samsung in September 2021. "Excited to share that I have recently joined Intuitive as the Head of Public Policy for India!" she wrote on the professional site Linkedin on Tuesday. Before joining Samsung, she served as Associate Director at the accounting and consulting firm PwC for a year.

