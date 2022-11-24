SAP to upskill 2 million developers worldwide, launches new certificate course on Coursera

At a time when the tech giants of the world, including Twitter, Meta, and Amazon, are on a firing spree, SAP has undertaken a task to upskill two million developers worldwide by 2025. For this, the German cloud company and the world’s leading ERP solutions provider has tripled its free learning offerings on its SAP Learning Site, offering free learning content to help users gain the skills to prepare for an SAP Certification. The company has also partnered with Coursera to introduce a free seven-course professional certificate designed to prepare learners for entry-level jobs as an SAP Technology Consultant and other roles in a short span of a few months.

This new course, SAP Technology Consultant Professional Certificate, is designed for learners of all backgrounds, with no college degree or industry experience required.

Available for free for Coursera subscribers, SAP claims the course will help learners prepare for entry-level job roles in some of the most in-demand fields. Even learners with no previous experience in consulting, or SAP, who want to aim for their first job as an SAP consultant can also enroll, SAP said in a statement.

SAP Consultants are professionals who help businesses implement and use SAP software, which is being used by millions of large, medium and small enterprises globally across sectors including banking and financial services, pharma, retail, metals, mining & automotive, engineering, construction and operations, logistics, real estate, and more.

In India alone, SAP has over 14,000 customers and 600 partners, with some large enterprises including like Tata Motors, Dabur, Birlasoft, Asian Paints, and global partners such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Technologies. 80 per cent of those 14,000 customers in India are in the mid-market segment, which have adopted RISE With SAP cloud solution, a flexible solution that allows them to combine cloud ERP. Other cloud solutions include Business Technology Platform, SuccessFactors, S/4 HANA Cloud, and SAP Commerce Cloud on local/Indian data centres, to name a few.

Also Read: Bought for Rs 4 lakh, sold for Rs 7,000 crore! Bisleri in 1969 and Bisleri in 2022