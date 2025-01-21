Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Neal Mohan top most influential global Indians list of 2024; check details

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, has emerged as the top leader on the inaugural HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024, showcasing his exceptional leadership in propelling the company's global success and technological advancements. Nadella secured the top position with Microsoft's valuation reaching US$3.146 billion. Following closely are Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet (Google), and Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, with their companies valued at US$2.107 billion and US$455 billion respectively. The top 10 executives collectively hold an impressive 73% of the total value on the list, underscoring their significant impact.

The debut of the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024 illuminates the remarkable achievements of Indian-origin leaders steering the world's most valuable corporations. It highlights the crucial role of the Indian diaspora in influencing the global economic landscape. Featuring 226 individuals from 200 companies with a combined valuation of $10 trillion, this list underscores their exceptional influence across various industries.

Top 10 influential global Indians

Satya Nadella (Microsoft) – US$3,146 billion

Sundar Pichai (Alphabet) – US$2,107 billion

Neal Mohan (YouTube) – US$455 billion

Thomas Kurian (Google Cloud) – US$353 billion

Shantanu Narayen (Adobe) – US$231 billion

Sanjiv Lamba (Linde) – US$222 billion

Vasant Narasimhan (Novartis) – US$216 billion

Arvind Krishna (IBM) – US$208 billion

Vimal Kapur (Honeywell International) – US$152 billion

Kevin Lobo (Stryker) – US$149 billion

Some of the prominent individuals featured on the list are Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud; Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO of Adobe; and Vasant Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. These leaders have been at the forefront of driving innovation in technology and healthcare within their respective companies. In an increasingly digital world, it is noteworthy that 93 companies specializing in artificial intelligence are spearheaded by leaders of Indian descent.

Key highlights:

The list revealed a clear dominance of the software and services sector, with 87 individuals making the cut, followed by the financial services and healthcare industries. Notably, 73% of the total value on the list is concentrated within the top 10 global Indians.

San Francisco emerges as the city with the highest number of entries, with 37 individuals residing there. London and Dubai also make their mark with 8 and 6 entries, respectively.

On average, the individuals listed on the Hurun Global Indians List 2024 are 56 years old, emphasizing the wealth of experience and expertise that underpins their leadership roles.

In addition to the tech giants, Neha Narkhede of Confluent, Anjali Sud of Tubi, Yamini Rangan of HubSpot, and Leena Nair of Chanel are among the women leaders making a significant impact. Collectively, they oversee companies worth a total of US$436 billion, surpassing the GDP of Malaysia.

The diverse group of Indian-origin leaders highlights the dynamism of entrepreneurship, originating from regions such as Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Kerala, and Maharashtra. They are based in global hubs including the USA, UK, UAE, and Singapore.