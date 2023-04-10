SBI board to consider raising $2 bn via offshore bonds on Apr 18

scorecardresearch
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Monday that its board will consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds in single or multiple tranches.

The board will meet on April 18 to consider the fund raising, through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible foreign currency during the financial Year 2023-24, the bank said in an exchange filing.

On Monday, SBI's scrip on BSE closed 0.3% lower at Rs 525.7.

Published on: Apr 10, 2023, 8:37 PM IST
