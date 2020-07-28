SBI Card, IRCTC launch contactless RuPay credit card; check out benefits, other details

Frequent rail travelers can now avail up to 10 per cent value back on AC1, AC2, AC3, AC CC ticket bookings made on IRCTC website with their SBI Card IRCTC credit card. In addition, they can bag attractive benefits on retail, dining and entertainment, other than transaction fee waivers. On Tuesday, SBI Card and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) launched a co-branded contactless credit card on RuPay platform for secure and fast transactions.

"The market of frequent rail travellers in India is vast and there is huge potential for credit cards catering exclusively to the needs of such travellers," said State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

With the launch of this flagship product onto the indigenous RuPay network, a wider audience will be able to avail of the strong value proposition offered by the card. With this launch, SBI Card once again reaffirms its commitment to bring consumers secure, value added, cashless payment solutions," added Kumar.

There are also discounts on ecommerce sites such as BigBasket, OXXY, foodfortravel.in and Ajio. The customers can also get one per cent transaction fee waiver and 350 bonus reward points upon card activation. The reward points can be redeemed against free tickets on IRCTC website.

The card is equipped with near field communication technology which enables customers to tap their cards at a secure reader for convenient, secure and faster transactions, SBI Card said in a statement.

