SBI Card's Chief People Officer steps down days after MD resigns to transfer back to SBI

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd on Friday said its Chief People Officer Seema Kapahi has resigned with immediate effect.

"I submit my resignation as EVP & Chief People Officer, SBI Card owing to personal reasons and propose my last working day to be July 14th, 2023. I request you to accept same and relieve me accordingly," said Kapahi in her resignation letter.

Anita Richard Sontumyra has been appointed as the Chief People Officer of the credit card firm with effect from July 15.

"Anita Richard Sontumyra is presently Deputy General Manager of SBI. Before joining the Company, she was posted as Chief Operating Officer at SBI Corporate Accounts Group (CAG), BKC, Mumbai. Starting her career as Junior Associate with SBI in 1994, Sontumyra has around 29 years of rich and varied experience. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Science (Physics) and has also done CAIIB, MBA (Banking & Finance) and Diploma in International Banking and Finance," said SBI Card in a stock exchange filing.

Kapahi's exit at SBI Card comes days after MD & CEO Rama Mohan Rao Amara tendered his resignation.

SBI Card on Monday said its parent State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed Abhijit Chakravorty as Managing Director and CEO.

He will replace Rama Mohan Rao Amara, who will cease to be MD from August 11 and will be transfered back to the State Bank of India.

Chakravorty's appointment would be effective from August 12 for a period of two years, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

Starting his banking career as a Probationary Officer with SBI in 1988, Chakravorty is currently a Deputy Managing Director of the bank.

On Friday, SBI Card's scrip on BSE closed 0.4% higher at Rs 839.45.

