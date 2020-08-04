SBI Cards new CEO Ashwini Tewari takes charge

SBI Cards & Payment Services (SBI Card) on Tuesday said that Ashwini Kumar Tewari has taken charge as the company's new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from August 1. Former Managing Director and CEO Hardayal Prasad had opted for voluntary retirement from the company and retired on July 31, 2020.

Tewari, 53, has a BE degree in electrical and electronics. He joined the State Bank of India in 1991 as probationary officer.

Tewari is a career banker with over 29 years' experience with State Bank of India (SBI), including domestic and foreign postings. Prior to taking charge at SBI Card, Tewari has held the position of Country Head of US Operations at SBI, based in New York, since April 2017. He also served as Vice Chairman of the State Bank of India (California) Board of Directors.

Commenting on the development, Dinesh Khara, Managing Director, GB&S, SBI said, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari as the MD & CEO of SBI Card. He has demonstrated authentic, adept leadership in diverse positions both in India and abroad, during a successful career. We believe that he has the strategic vision and skill sets to lead the rapidly growing credit card business. We are confident that he will be able to further strengthen SBI Card's market share and propel the business to new milestones."

Meanwhile, SBI Card's shares closed at Rs 760, up 3.99 per cent or 29.15 points from the previous day's close on NSE.

