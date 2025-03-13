Shark Tank India 4: ₹94.8 crore invested so far, Aman Gupta emerges topmost investor. Check details here

Shark Tank India has significantly impacted the startup ecosystem since its debut in December 2021, making entrepreneurship and investment discussions mainstream. In its fourth season, the show has introduced two new investors: Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal and Viraj Bahl of Veeba, alongside experienced investors like Aman Gupta, Co-Founder of boAt, and Ritesh Agarwal, Founder of OYO.

The current season has seen an impressive Rs 94.8 crore invested in a variety of startups. Aman Gupta stands out with the largest individual investment of Rs 17.4 crore, closely followed by Ritesh Agarwal who invested Rs 16.3 crore. Other significant contributors include Anupam Mittal, Founder of Shaadi.com, and Namita Thapar from Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Among notable deals, Culture Circle, a luxury fashion marketplace, secured Rs 3 crore for a 3% equity stake from Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal. The high-end lifestyle brand NOOE finalised a Rs 5 crore deal with Peyush Bansal for a 51% stake.

KIWI Kisan Window, focusing on Indian flavours, received Rs 2.5 crore for a 10% equity stake. Speed Kitchen, a cloud kitchen startup, attracted Rs 2 crore for a 6% equity stake, showcasing the diverse range of sectors covered.

Additionally, Go Zero, a sugar-free ice cream brand, secured Rs 1 crore for a 1.5% equity stake from Namita Thapar, highlighting the variety of investments characterising this season's episodes.

Among the latest investments on the show are also Easy Rugs, a startup that makes hand-washable, sustainable, low maintenace rugs. The founders got an investment from Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh of ₹35 for 5 per cent equity, valuing their company at ₹7 crore.

Whale Wearables, a startup dedicated to making wearable products that prioritise women's safety, got an investment of ₹30 lakh for 3 per cent equity from Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta, valuing their company at ₹10 crore.

The show is currently streaming on Sony LIV.