Shark Tank India 4: Tintbox founders brag about celebs using their product, say 'talking about packaging is choti choti baatein'

Founders of Tintbox, a lifestyle kitchenware brand, recently pitched their business on the fourth season of Shark Tank India. The founders compared their products to the Stanley Cup, popularised in the US for its functionality and fashion quotient.

The brand sells pitchers and glassware with an outer silicon sleeve which protects the products from breaking and the users from heat.

Related Articles

The founders sought an investment of ₹70 lakh in exchange of 5 per cent equity and told the 'sharks' that they have been making ₹2 crore in revenue for the last 3 years. According to Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal's book, the brand struggled with a lack of product-market fit.

He even went onto say that the packaging and branding was not up to the mark, advising the founders to work on the issue. "You're forgiven if your business is a couple of years old, but not if you've been doing this since 2017."

Even though Kunal Bahl agreed with Anupam's assessment on branding, he praised the founders for setting up a profitable business. He, however, backed out of the deal and said the business is still at an early age.

SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh commented kitchenware and glassware brands are blowing up without spending much on marketing. “People are easily doing Rs 10 crore in revenue, there is no reason why you’re stuck at Rs 2 crore. Maybe there isn’t a product-market-fit.”

Even Lenskart's Peyush Bansal and boAt's Aman Gupta felt a fresh mind needs to come into the business and push it into the right direction. Bansal said the father-daughter founder duo to hire a co-founder who can guide them through these areas.

One of the founders said they already work with an agency, to which Peyush said that a dedicated person with equity in the company would be far more effective. The founders walked out of the show without a deal since the business had several issues.

In the post-pitch interview, the daughter said that their products are used by celebrities. “Talking about the packaging is choti choti baatein. Our products speak for themselves, celebrities use them, we’ve built a successful business,” she said.