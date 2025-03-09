'You’ve made everything from Shilajit...': Aman Gupta schools Zingavita Ayurveda founders in Shark Tank India 4 

Shark Tank India season 4 continues to bring bold ideas and high-stakes negotiations to the screen. On March 7, Chandigarh-based entrepreneurs Dheeraj Nagpal and Sachin Goel introduced their startup, Zingavita Ayurveda, hoping to change perceptions around Shilajit-based wellness products.

Presenting their lineup — including pure Himalayan Shilajit, Shilajit honey, effervescent tablets, and coffee — the duo aimed to break the stereotype that Shilajit is only for men’s sexual wellness. They sought ₹1 crore in investment for 1.25% equity.

Related Articles

Gurugram-based Zingavita is a high-quality supplement based on modern Ayurveda. Its products are pure Himalaya shilajit, and shilajit-based products are resin, effervescent tablets in flavors like elaychi and cola, honey, and coffee. It helps users to be healthy and fit.

As the sharks examined the products, Ritesh Agarwal was the first to comment, raising concerns over the high price. Vineeta Singh inquired about consumption, while Aman Gupta, holding up the products, quipped, “Aap ne sab Shilajit banaye hain, Shilajit, Shilajit…” (You’ve made everything from Shilajit). When asked to try the Shilajit honey, he laughed and declined, saying, “Ye humein nahi zaroorat” (I don’t need this).

The founders defended their approach, citing the product’s success in the US as a reason for the growing demand in India. However, Namita Thapar was unimpressed by their lack of clinical testing. Kunal Bahl bluntly remarked, “Aapko lagta hain ye saman bik raha hai market mein toh hum bhi bech le” (So you thought since the product is selling in the market, let us also sell the same product).

Despite their efforts, neither their pitch nor their numbers convinced the sharks, and they walked away without a deal.