Shiv Nadar tops the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List, donated Rs 3 crore per day

Billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Shiv Nadar topped the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 released for the year 2022. With an annual donation of Rs 1,161 crore, Nadar, 77, reclaimed the title of ‘India’s Most Generous’. As per the estimates, he donated Rs 3 crore per day. Wipro’s Azim Premji, 77, was the second in the list with an annual donation of Rs 484 crore. Premji was also mentioned as the only living Indian to feature in the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of the Century.

As per the report, the third and the fourth spot were occupied by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, respectively. As per the report, Ambani donated Rs 411 crore in a year, Birla donated Rs 242 crore in the same period.

Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and NS Parthasarathy of Mindtree were at the fifth spot with annual donation of Rs 213 crore each. With a donation of Rs 190 crore, India’s richest man, Gautam Adani, 60, was at the seventh on list this year.

Other stalwarts, Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan and S D Shibulal, all former Infosys employees, donated Rs 159 crore, Rs 90 crore and Rs 35 crore, and are ranked 9, 16 and 28, respectively.

The report mentioned that Nikhil Kamath, 36, of Zerodha was the youngest philanthropist on the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List 2022. He and his brother Nithin Kamath increased their donation by 300 per cent to Rs 100 crore this year for different philanthropic causes.

With a donation of Rs 120 crore, Rohini Nilekani, 63, tops the list of the most generous woman, followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari and Anu Aga who donated Rs 21 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively.

In other prominent mentions, Ajit Isaac, Chairman of Quess Corp, was the new entrant on list at the 12th spot with an enormous donation of Rs 105 crore to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.

On the other hand, Rakesh Gangwal, co-promoter of Indigo Airlines, also feathered for the first time on the list with Rs 100 crore personal donation to the School of Medical Sciences & Technology at IIT, Kanpur.

AM Naik, 80, group chairman of Larsen & Toubro, who donated Rs 142 crore is the first professional manager to enter the top 10 in EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List.

Power couple Amit Chandra (53) and Archana Chandra (51), who donated Rs 24 crore, are the only other professional managers on the list.

Report highlights

The report has found 15 individuals in India, who made an annual donation of over Rs 100 crore, 20 people over Rs 50 crore, and 43 people over 20 crore. The total philanthropic donations in the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List 2022 has more than doubled to Rs 5,666 crore from Rs 2,318 crore in FY18.

Going by cities, Mumbai led the list with 33 per cent of philanthropists, followed by New Delhi with 16 per cent. Bengaluru was at the third spot with 13 per cent.

The Pharma Industry has the largest number of philanthropists in the list, accounting for 20 per cent, followed by chemicals and petrochemicals sector with 11 per cent of philanthropists.

The annual ranking of the most generous individuals in India was released in an attempt to highlight India’s remarkable philanthropists and to capture the growing importance of individual givers in India’s philanthropic landscape towards nation-building.