Shree Cement says it received MCA's inspection order today

Shree Cement Ltd on Wednesday said it received Ministry of Corporate Affairs' inspection order on July 19.

"This is to inform that the Company has today received a letter dated 19.7.2023 from the office of Regional Director (NWR), Ministry of Corporate affairs (MCA) informing order of inspection under Section 206(5) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company will comply with the directions," said the cement company in a stock exchange filing.

On Wednesday, Shree Cement's scrip on BSE closed 0.45% higher at Rs 24,067.

Recently, Income Tax Department conducted survey action at five locations of Shree Cement in Rajasthan.