Six of top-10 firms add Rs 34,250 crore in m-cap; TCS top gainer

Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 34,250.18 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS accounting for the lion's share of the gains.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), ITC, Infosys, SBI and ICICI Bank were the other companies which witnessed a rise in market capitalisation for the week ended on June 14, while HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 27,523.74 crore to Rs 8,45,149.61 crore.

ITC's valuation zoomed Rs 2,513.02 crore to Rs 3,40,728.67 crore and that of SBI climbed Rs 1,963.42 crore to stand at Rs 3,06,872.77 crore.

The m-cap of RIL advanced Rs 1,045.95 crore to Rs 8,34,819.67 crore and that of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 745.32 crore to Rs 2,69,593.17 crore.

Infosys added Rs 458.73 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 3,23,475.68 crore.

In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap dropped Rs 7,359.21 crore to Rs 2,81,349.02 crore and that of HDFC plummeted Rs 4,444.12 crore to Rs 3,75,944.90 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs 3,151.75 crore to Rs 6,64,855.29 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) dipped Rs 1,439.59 crore to Rs 3,95,065.37 crore.

In the order of top-10 firms, TCS was at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

During the last week, the Sensex fell 163.83 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 39,452.07.

