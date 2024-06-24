Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Gaurav Banerjee as new MD and CEO

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has announced that Gaurav Banerjee will be the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), starting on or before August 26, 2024, subject to regulatory approvals. Banerjee will take over from N.P. Singh.

With over 20 years of experience, Gaurav Banerjee is a seasoned professional in content creation and strategic leadership. He previously served as Head of Content for Hindi Entertainment & Disney+ Hotstar and as Business Head for Star Bharat, Hindi & English Movies, Kids & Infotainment, and Regional (East). In these roles, Banerjee managed content across multiple languages and led the creation of original series and films that resonated with a diverse audience.

Gaurav Banerjee’s strategic vision and innovative approach have consistently propelled top shows like "Anupama," "Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein," and "Imlie" to lead in viewership ratings. He also played a key role in producing award-winning streaming originals such as the Emmy-nominated "Aarya," "Special Ops," "The Freelancer," and "The Night Manager" for Disney+ Hotstar.

Banerjee began his media career as an assistant producer and anchor at Aaj Tak. He then moved to Star News, where he produced and anchored Prime Time News shows. He holds a master's degree in filmmaking and TV production from Jamia Millia Islamia University and an undergraduate degree in history from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.

Gaurav Banerjee stated, "I am deeply honoured to take on the role of MD & CEO at SPNI. Under N.P. Singh's remarkable leadership, SPNI has achieved tremendous success and innovation in the entertainment industry. I am excited to lead talented teams as we explore new frontiers in original programming, enhance our viewers' experiences, drive our distribution footprint across India, and significantly boost our revenues. Together, we will set new benchmarks in entertainment and deliver exceptional value to our audiences and stakeholders."

N.P. Singh remarked, "I am immensely proud of the success and innovation SPNI has achieved. I am confident that Gaurav will elevate SPNI's impressive portfolio to new heights. His visionary approach will undoubtedly continue our legacy of excellence and creativity. I look forward to supporting him and our talented team as we further our impact in content creation, audience engagement, and digital media initiatives. And most importantly, I would like to thank the entire SPNI team for being the fulcrum of our growth and success."

Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and President & COO of Sony Pictures Entertainment said, "N.P. Singh's leadership has been instrumental in shaping SPNI into the powerhouse it is today. I am confident that Gaurav Banerjee, with his proven track record and visionary approach, will continue to drive SPNI's success. Gaurav's expertise in content creation and strategic leadership will undoubtedly lead SPNI into an exciting new chapter of growth and achievement. We are thrilled to have him at the helm and look forward to the continued success of SPNI under his leadership."