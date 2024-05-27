SONY takes MX Player to court for non-payment of dues; Delhi HC orders MX Player to set aside Rs 31 crore

The Delhi High Court has ordered MX Media to set aside Rs 31.25 crore from its sale of assets against the amount payable to Sony.

The court passed the while hearing a petition filed by Sony under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 seeking interim measures of protection for preservation of the outstanding amount owed to it by MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd (Singapore) and its other group entities.

The present petition has been filed by Sony against MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd (Singapore), MXP Media India Ltd and MX Media Co Ltd (BVI) (United Kingdom).

The court on May 27 passed directions to the effect that if any sale of assets of MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd (Singapore) is undertaken, an amount of Rs 31.25 crore payable to Sony is to be preserved from the sale proceeds. It also directed that on conclusion of the transaction for sale of assets, Sony is to be informed through its counsels.

MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd, a company registered under the laws of Singapore, is undergoing compulsory liquidation/winding up before the High Court of Singapore and a winding up order has been passed in the said proceeding.

However, the said winding up is stayed till June 20, 2024, by the Singapore High Court on the basis of an application filed by MXP Media India Ltd and MX Media Co Ltd (BVI) seeking termination of the winding up order.

Sony (Culver Max) was represented by Gaurav Pachnanda, senior advocate, along with a team from Karanjawala & Co, including Ruby Singh Ahuja, Vishal Gehrana, Ishan Gaur, Simranjeet and Megha Dugar.