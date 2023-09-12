SpiceJet says it has paid Rs 100 cr to Kal Airways after Delhi HC order

SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has "completed the payment of Rs 100 crore" to former promoter Kalanithi Maran, chairman and founder of the Sun TV Network, as per the directions of the Delhi High Court.

"SpiceJet has completed the payment of INR 100 crore to Kal Airways Private Limited. While a payment of Rs 77.5 crore had been made to Kal Airways till September 11, the remaining Rs 22.5 Crore was paid today," the company said in a statement.

Earlier on August 24, the Delhi High Court had asked Ajay Singh, the chairman and managing director (CMD) of SpiceJet, to pay Rs 100 crore to Maran by September 12.

It had also warned SpiceJet of attachment of assets, in case the airline fails to pay Rs 100 crore to Kalanithi Maran of KAL Airways by September 10.

The next hearing of the case is now scheduled for October 3.

The shares of SpiceJet were down by 4.90 per cent to Rs. 38.04 at 3.05 am on the BSE.

In February 2015, Maran and KAL Airways transferred their 58.46 per cent in SpiceJet to Singh, who took on the airline’s liabilities of around Rs 1,500 crore.

According to Maran, as per the agreement between him and Singh, they paid SpiceJet Rs 679 crore for issuing warrants and preference shares. Maran later alleged that the warrants and preference shares were not allotted to him and initiated arbitration proceedings against SpiceJet and Singh.

In July 2018, an arbitration panel rejected Maran’s claim of damages of Rs 1,323 crore for not issuing warrants to him and KAL Airways. But it awarded him a refund of Rs 579 crore plus interest.

SpiceJet was permitted to furnish a bank guarantee for Rs 329 crore and make a cash deposit of the remaining sum of Rs 250 crore.

Maran said SpiceJet owed him Rs 393 crore as of August 3 and sought attachment of 50 per cent of SpiceJet's daily revenues towards paying the dues.

In a separate case, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the airline to pay $1.5 million in a case related to unpaid dues to Credit Suisse by September 15. On Monday, Spicejet said that it will also pay $1.5 million to Credit Suisse. "Till date, SpiceJet has already paid a total of $8 million to Credit Suisse," the airline said, adding that this liability is an old one and predates the current promoter taking over the company.

The apex court on Monday noted that if the company fails to make the payment there will be ‘drastic action’, hinting that he might face imprisonment at Tihar jail.

"Enough of this dilly-dally business ... We are not bothered even if you die," one of the two judges said during the hearing, which was attended by SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh.

The court has also ordered Singh to be present for all the hearings in the future.

Since 2015, Credit Suisse and SpiceJet have been engaged in a legal dispute. Credit Suisse has claimed that the airline has unpaid dues of around $24 million, which led to the Madras High Court's order that the airline be wound up in 2021.

The airline added that it acknowledges the legal process and is committed to complying with all court directives and obligations in the Credit Suisse matter and will make the payment of $1.5 million as per the court directive.