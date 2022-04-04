SPML Infra to provide clean drinking water to 25 lakh people in Rajasthan 

SPML Infra Limited announced on Monday that it has signed agreement with the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Rajasthan for a large water supply project under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Isarda Water Supply project, under the Jal Jeevan Mission would provide clean drinking water to 25 lakh people in Dausa and Sawai Madhopur districts in Rajasthan, the company said in a statement.

The project valued at Rs 1,157.80 crore ($151.60 million) is aimed to provide clean drinking water facilities to about 25,00,000 people residing in 1,256 villages and six towns of Dausa and Sawai Madhopur districts in Rajasthan.

“We are indeed very happy to work in Rajasthan where we have executed a large number of water

and power projects over the last four decades. We are thankful to Govt. of Rajasthan for entrusted us

with the Isarda Water Supply project that will change the entire situation of drinking water supply

in Dausa and Sawai Madhopur districts," said Subhash Sethi, Chairman, SPML Infra Limited.

The project will be completed within the stipulated 24 months period (3 per cent incentive will be given for completing before timeline) and after the defect liability in a year period, SPML Infra will be responsible for managing the operation and maintenance of the project for next 10 years’ time.

SPML Infra has become a trusted partner to execute medium and large water supply projects under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ scheme in both rural and urban India, the company said in a press release.

"SPML Infra has always been committed to water management and it will be our endeavor to develop a robust and sustainable infrastructure for providing clean piped drinking water facilities to the large population in our country. We are very happy to be a significant part of the Jal Jeevan Mission," added Sethi.