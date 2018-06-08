India's FMCG space to see the most unlikely battle: Baba Ramdev vs Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Taking on yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved, Sri Sri Tattva, the FMCG brand founded by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is planning to attract more eyeballs. The company has reportedly kept aside Rs 200 crore for advertising and promotion, The Economic Times reported.

As part of its marketing spend, the herbal products brand Tattva will use this cash for mass media advertising, outdoor campaigns and below-the-line marketing across the country to support its expansion plan of opening 1,000 stores in the country, the report said.

Based in Bengaluru, Sri Sri Tattva spent as much as Rs 10 crore on television advertising during the latest India Premier League (IPL) season. It was among the largest advertisers in the FMCG category.

Tej Katpitia, the chief executive of Sri Sri Ayurveda (SSA) Trust told the daily, "this year is a time when our efforts of the past year and a half, in terms of expansion in retail, will be solidifying. Our advertising will be aggressive and healthy, definitely much different from what it was in the past years."

Sri Sri Tattva supports the Art of Living foundation's rural and social welfare projects. The company sells products like Ojasvita (Health Drink), Sudanta (Herbal) Toothpaste, Cow's Pure Ghee, Honey and some ready to eat snacks. Besides groceries and staples, it has its own clothing line, home care and lifestyle products, health supplements, among others.

Katpitia added that there will be 3-4 major campaigns during this fiscal not only on news channels but also on general entertainment channels and regional networks. This will be coupled with on-ground activation and outdoor advertising.

The FMCG entrant, which claims that it is based on the idea of wholesome and healthful living, is pushing for rapidly growing its retail presence. Besides its own Sri Sri Tattva franchise stores, the herbal and ayurveda brand sells its products on website and mobile app. It is also looking to ramp up its presence on major e-commerce portals so that digital shoppers are able to buy their products at ease and have them home delivered.

Baba Ramdev along with Acharya Balkrishna started their journey in 1990 when they set up the Divya Yog Pharmacy Trust. Till 2011, the company's turnover was just Rs 400 crore. However, in last few years, Patanjali's rise was phenomenal that made it the biggest disruptor in the Indian FMCG industry. Patanjali's top five - in terms of revenue - products are cow ghee, dant kanti toothpaste, ayurvedic medicines, keshkanti shampoo and soaps.