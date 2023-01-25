Studio Sirah raises $2.6 mn in pre-Series A funding round led by Kalaari Capital, Lumikai

Bengaluru-based Studio Sirah on Wednesday announced that it has raised $2.6 million in a pre-Series A round led by early-stage VC firm Kalaari Capital, and its seed investor, Lumikai.

The gaming studio, in an official statement, noted that it plans to utilise the funds to globally launch its flagship gaming title, Kurukshetra: Ascension, by June 2023. "In addition, the funds will also help to build out their second title, which will go even further in terms of ambition and scope," the company stated.

Abhaas Shah, Co-founder & CEO, Studio Sirah said: "Over the last year, we have worked hard to build a mid-core gaming studio from scratch, and launched a game which has both cultural resonance and global quality. The response has been amazing, both in India and abroad, and it is evident that there is a huge (and growing) market for uniquely Indian content.

"Over the coming decades, we hope to not only entertain Indian gamers, but to take a slice of India to the world at large," Shah added.

Justin Shriram Keeling, Founding General Partner, Lumikai said they are immensely proud of Abhaas and Prateek for building such a high-quality midcore game studio over the last year.

Vamshi Krishna Reddy, Partner at Kalaari Capital said, “The Midcore genre like CCGs has done well globally, including China and Japan – but is severely under-penetrated in the Indian market. There is immense potential for more core IPs to come out of India. "

Studio Sirah had raised $830,000 in September, 2021 in its seed round led by Lumikai and a pool of angel investors including Akshat Rathee (founder, Nodwin Games), Alexis Bonte (chief operating officer, Stillfront Games), Piyush Shah (cofounder, Inmobi), Roshni Rathi (partner, BCG), and Sameer Pitalwalla (Head Of Gaming, Google Cloud).

Studio Sirah's 'Kurukshetra: Ascension' is a free-to-play card battle strategy game themed on India's two great epics - the Mahabharata and the Ramayana. Players can choose roles of ancient legends such as Arjuna and Sugriva, collect divine Astras and mythical creatures (from Apsaras to Daityas), and battle it out to the top in online duels.



Also read: Climate-focused deeptech start-up Ecozen raises $25 mn from Nuveen, others

Also read: ‘A unicorn per se is not a good role model,' says Anand Lunia of India Quotient