'Success doesn't happen overnight': CaratLane's Mithun Sacheti hailed by netizens for mega Titan deal

CaratLane founder Mithun Sacheti was praised on social media for "sticking around" to make a huge profit off selling his company's 98% stake to Tata-owned Titan Company Ltd. This is India's biggest deal in the D2C e-commerce space.

"Mithun Sacheti made 4600+ crores in cash by selling his startup to Titan. He was in same jewellery business for 24 years. A BCom graduate. It takes decades for overnight success," posted Abhishek Asthana, who goes by the handle @GabbbarSingh on X (formerly Twitter).

A lot of polymaths die poor. Those who interests and expertise in multiple vocations, spread themselves thin, and when there is a setback in one vocation they quickly pivot to something else. Here is an example. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 21, 2023

On Saturday, Titan said it has signed an agreement with Caratlane to acquire another 27.18% stake for Rs 4,621 crore.

In an exchange filing, Titan said it acquired around 9,190,327 equity shares in CaratLane from Mitun Sacheti and its family, following which its stake in the company will increase to 98.28%.

Titan first bought 62% stake in CaratLane in 2016 at a valuation of about Rs 563 crore. After that, the company spent up to Rs 450 crore mainly through the secondary purchase of shares from Tiger Global, the only venture investor in CaratLane.

The deal pushes up CaratLane’s valuation to Rs 17,000 crore from Rs 563 crore in 2016.

Many netizens hailed Sacheti for his patience to wait for such a mega deal to happen.

"Sacheti stuck around for 7 years after a majority acquisition by a strategic investor. A rarity! Brilliant outcome for the tenacity displayed," tweeted social media influencer Ankur Warikoo.

Mithun Sacheti's success story highlights that it often takes years of hard work and dedication to achieve what might seem like an overnight success. — CA Rahul Malodia (@carahulmalodia) August 21, 2023

"Titan's willingness to pay a premium suggests a high level of optimism regarding CaratLane's potential for future growth," said an X user.

3) Hence, this deal appears to be advantageous for Mithun Sacheti, who has exited at a valuation that reflects a premium.



Clearly, Titan's willingness to pay a premium suggests a high level of optimism regarding CaratLane's potential for future growth. — Abhishek (@AgrawallAbhi) August 19, 2023

He worked with Titan like he had the majority stake and delivered big for the company. Titan had to do an honorable deal that recognized his efforts and what he delivered for the company. — sahIl🚀 (@sahil5joshi) August 21, 2023

Did you note that he bought out his partners 9% stake for just 50 Cr is 2018 .. if you were that partner and you find out he made 4600 cr now by selling his stake , what would be your state of mind be now ? — MultiBeggar (@MultiBeggar) August 21, 2023

CaratLane Trading is an unlisted entity and its turnover in FY23 stood at Rs 2,177 crore. It also operates in the manufacture and sale of jewellery.

Titan expects the acquisition to be complete by October 31, 2023, subject to the timely receipt of requisite regulatory approvals from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

CaratLane, which was incorporated in September 2007, also has presence in the United States through its subsidiary.