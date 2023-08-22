scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
'Success doesn't happen overnight': CaratLane's Mithun Sacheti hailed by netizens for mega Titan deal

Feedback

'Success doesn't happen overnight': CaratLane's Mithun Sacheti hailed by netizens for mega Titan deal

On Saturday, Titan said it has signed an agreement with Caratlane to acquire another 27.18% stake for Rs 4,621 crore

'Success doesn't happen overnight': CaratLane's Mithun Sacheti hailed by netizens for mega Titan deal 'Success doesn't happen overnight': CaratLane's Mithun Sacheti hailed by netizens for mega Titan deal
SUMMARY
  • Titan to acquire additional 27.2% in CaratLane for Rs 4,621 cr to raise stake to 98.28%
  • Titan first bought 62% stake in CaratLane in 2016 at a valuation of about Rs 563 crore
  • 'Sacheti stuck around for 7 years after a majority acquisition by a strategic investor. A rarity,' said a netizen

CaratLane founder Mithun Sacheti was praised on social media for "sticking around" to make a huge profit off selling his company's 98% stake to Tata-owned Titan Company Ltd. This is India's biggest deal in the D2C e-commerce space.

"Mithun Sacheti made 4600+ crores in cash by selling his startup to Titan. He was in same jewellery business for 24 years. A BCom graduate. It takes decades for overnight success," posted Abhishek Asthana, who goes by the handle @GabbbarSingh on X (formerly Twitter).

On Saturday, Titan said it has signed an agreement with Caratlane to acquire another 27.18% stake for Rs 4,621 crore.

In an exchange filing, Titan said it acquired around 9,190,327 equity shares in CaratLane from Mitun Sacheti and its family, following which its stake in the company will increase to 98.28%.

Titan first bought 62% stake in CaratLane in 2016 at a valuation of about Rs 563 crore. After that, the company spent up to Rs 450 crore mainly through the secondary purchase of shares from Tiger Global, the only venture investor in CaratLane.

The deal pushes up CaratLane’s valuation to Rs 17,000 crore from Rs 563 crore in 2016.

Many netizens hailed Sacheti for his patience to wait for such a mega deal to happen.

"Sacheti stuck around for 7 years after a majority acquisition by a strategic investor. A rarity! Brilliant outcome for the tenacity displayed," tweeted social media influencer Ankur Warikoo.

"Titan's willingness to pay a premium suggests a high level of optimism regarding CaratLane's potential for future growth," said an X user.

CaratLane Trading is an unlisted entity and its turnover in FY23 stood at Rs 2,177 crore. It also operates in the manufacture and sale of jewellery.

Titan expects the acquisition to be complete by October 31, 2023, subject to the timely receipt of requisite regulatory approvals from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

CaratLane, which was incorporated in September 2007, also has presence in the United States through its subsidiary.

Published on: Aug 22, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Titan Company Ltd
Titan Company Ltd