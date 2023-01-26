Sudha Murthy awarded with Padma Bhushan, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls her an 'inspiration'

Philanthropist, author, and chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan award on Wednesday on the eve of 74th Republic Day. Murthy, who is known for her social work and educational initiatives, is among 106 Padma awardees this year. This year's list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan, and 91 Padma Shri awardees. And a total of 19 women have been finalised to receive the Padma awards.

Wishing her on her achievement and her extensive social work, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said that she was proud of Murthy for her sense of social equity, and is an inspiration for many.

“So very proud that my dear friend Sudha Murthy was awarded the Padma Bhushan - she has always inspired me with her sense of social equity and I salute her for her untiring endeavour to serve the underserved. Jai Hind,” Mazumdar Shaw tweeted.

Many other personalities too congratulated Murthy for her achievement. Actor and former politician Divya Spandana wrote, “This is such great news! I love her!! So well deserved. Her love for Kannada cinema is what got us together - she's always got nice things to say about everyone. Never met anyone with more optimism than Sudha Murthy avare. Amazing human being. Happy, Happy!”

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya tweeted that Murthy as a mentor has always guided him in working for the betterment of the people.

I also thank Sri @narendramodi Ji govt for honouring Smt Sudha Murthy with Padma Bhushan. As a mentor, she has always guided me in working for the betterment of the people.



Murthy was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2006 for her social work. She has extensively supported girl education in her state, founded many orphanages, contributed to rural development efforts, supported the movement to provide all Karnataka government schools with computer and library facilities, and established the Murty Classical Library of India at Harvard University.

She has authored many novels, like the Kannada version of the novel 'Dollar Bahu', ‘Grandma Bag of Stories’, ‘How I Taught My Grandmother to Read’, and others.

Along with her, noted Kannada novelist SL Bhyrappa, industrialist KM Birla, artist Vani Jayram were also conferred with the Padma Bhushan award. The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service).