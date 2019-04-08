SUN Group chairman Vikramjit Sahney elected as president of ICC India

SUN Group Chairman Vikramjit Singh Sahney Monday elected as the new president of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) - India.

He said the chamber would work with the government to promote India's external trade.

"We will pro-actively support initiatives of government to promote India-US trade and reducing trade deficit with China," Sahney said at the annual general meeting of ICC India.

He added that ICC was founded in the aftermath of first world war when no world system of rules covered trade, investment, finances and commercial relations.

"To mark our centenary, ICC will host a mega summit in Paris during May featuring leaders from business, government and international organisations to discuss pressing global challenges and role of business in 21st century," he added.

