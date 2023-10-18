Suzuki plans to export India-made EVs to Japan from 2025: Report

Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor, positioning its India operation as an export hub for electric vehicles, will export EVs made in India to Japan as early as 2025. The motor company aims to accelerate the development of such cars globally.

According to Nikkei Asia, Suzuki chose India as its first EV production hub because of its huge potential in the domestic market and lower manufacturing costs.

The report stated that Suzuki will establish a new production line for EVs in Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki, its Indian subsidiary, will start production in the fall of 2024. It plans to export small SUVs, priced at around $20,000.

Suzuki also plans to sell to Europe under its own brand, as well as supplying to Toyota Motor for sale under a partnership. If Suzuki decides to supply to Toyota, the EVs will be sold under the Toyota brand, the report added.

Suzuki’s move to begin production in India is unusual considering Japanese automakers develop their technologies domestically. Unlike Suzuki, Toyota and Nissan started their EV production in India.

The company, applying the know-how gained in India, aims to produce electric kei cars in Japan from 2026.

Separately, Maruti Suzuki started exports of the off-roader Jimny 5-Door to Latin America, Middle East, and Africa regions. The Jimny 5-Door is manufactured exclusively in India. The company started the production of the 3-door Jimny in November 2020 for exports in Latin America and Africa.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The Jimny has strengthened Maruti Suzuki’s presence in the SUV segment. This lifestyle SUV has especially appealed to customers who enjoy off-roading experience through tough terrains. The India-manufactured Jimny 5-Door in our export portfolio will surely create excitement among our overseas customers. Aligning with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, our company now exports an extensive range of 17 vehicles across segments. We remain committed in our efforts to sustain leadership in export of India-manufactured passenger vehicles.”

