Swiggy expands quick-commerce empire, integrates Swiggy Mall with Instamart for diverse offerings

Swiggy, the food tech giant and delivery platform, has merged its online retail division, Swiggy Mall, with its quick-commerce division, Instamart, aiming to diversify its offerings and expand beyond groceries.

This move reflects a trend among companies like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy, who are prioritising higher-margin products to enhance profitability in the quick-commerce sector instead of just selling general grocery products. Swiggy Mall's integration is a strategic step towards this objective, moneycontrol reported.

Related Articles

Formerly known as Swiggy Maxx, Swiggy Mall initially operated in select areas of Bengaluru, offering a wide range of products, including sports goods, clothing, electronics, toys, and more, with deliveries promised within an hour, unlike other similar goods delivery platforms Amazon or Flipkart.

As Swiggy prepares for its planned IPO later this year, it has been streamlining its operations. It recently integrated InsanelyGood, a premium grocery delivery service, into Instamart.

Phani Kishan, co-founder of Swiggy and Head of Swiggy Instamart, emphasised the expansion of offerings across 35+ categories, highlighting the company's commitment to providing unparalleled convenience and faster delivery times.

These integrations have been ongoing since Kishan assumed leadership of Swiggy Instamart.