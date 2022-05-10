Swiggy to shut down Supr Daily; Swiggy Genie suspended temporarily

Food tech major, Swiggy on Tuesday announced that it is suspending its grocery and daily essentials delivery service, Supr Daily across major metros, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm will eventually shut down the business with a realignment of the business operations, as per an internal mail sent by Supr Daily CEO and co-founder, Phani Kishen Adapalli.

A Swiggy spokesperson also confirmed to Business Today that its pick and drop service 'Genie' has also been suspended temporarily.

“As a part of the restructuring, Supr Daily will suspend operations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. We have a detailed transition and closure plan in place to make it less painful for our users as well as brand and vendor partners. We will continue to serve users in Bangalore and double down on our efforts here,” the Supr Daily CEO said.

“The restructuring has an impact on employees operating in these 5 cities and some corporate employees as we right size the organization to be in line with our scale and stage. I’m glad to inform you that we’ve identified relevant roles for a significant majority of the employees within the open requisitions across the broader organization and expect to place the rest over the next few weeks. We have always believed in treating people with care and respect at Swiggy and are fully committed to providing the best transition support,” he added.

Phani said that employees will have several opportunities to ask their questions as we have a series of town halls and one-on-one meetings. “Your managers, functional leaders, HR partners and I will be in close touch and be available to take any queries,” he mentioned in the email.

Swiggy acquired Supr Daily in mid-2018 when it was serving close to just 6,000 orders a day in a few suburbs of Mumbai. At that time, Supr Daily kick-started Swiggy’s journey beyond food delivery and into convenience & grocery.

“Over the last 4 years we have scaled Supr Daily services to fulfill 200,000 daily orders across six cities and have created a niche in solving a very important consumer need,”Phani said.

According to the mail, Supr Daily has been unable to chart out a clear path to profitability.

“We have been spending a significant amount of time & money in managing the business - distracting ourselves from our primary goals of establishing the business market fit. As we go into the year, it's important that we organize ourselves in a way that best sets us up to hit our goals,” the Supr Daily CEO said.

Also Read: Derivatives segment: SEBI issues new framework to calculate margin for intra-day snapshots

Also Read: Welspun Q4 results: Net profit falls 62% to Rs 51 cr