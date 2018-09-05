Swiggy, Zomato to delist hundreds of restaurants without FSSAI licence

Leading food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy are delisting hundreds of restaurants without food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) licence. This step has been taken by the companies to comply with a directive issued by the food regulator in July this year.

Making headway, Zomato has already delisted hundreds of restaurants from its platform for not complying with FSSAI's food safety and hygiene norms. On Tuesday, CEO Deepinder Goyal said on a blog post that as and when these restaurants provide them with their FSSAI licences they will enable them for online ordering services.

Similarly, Swiggy said that it began delisting restaurants soon after the FSSAI notice was sent across. A company spokesperson also said that they had set up an FSSAI Assist Program to help all the restaurants affected to procure their licence within the specified timeframe.

Zomato, too, is helping its restaurants in this regard. Top-rated restaurants on the platform or the ones that bring in high volume of orders but don't have the adequate licence have been given up till September end by the platform to comply with the norms.

FSSAI issued a directive to food service providers such as Swiggy, Zomato, UberEats, Foodpanda to delist businesses without FSSAI licence following complaints of sub-standard food being served through such platforms. FSSAI CEO Pawan Kumar Agarwal told The Economic Times that most of these online services have agreed to commit to ensure that the issue is tackled and have asked for time till end of September, by when, they believe, that 90-95% of the restaurants will turn compliant.

The earlier deadline for the same was July 31.

Currently, 30-40% of restaurants on these platforms have failed to comply with the norms and face the risk of delisting, as mentioned by Agarwal. FSSAI has also employed a third party audit firm to carry on checks on restaurants listed across all these platforms. It has also asked these food delivery firms to display hygiene ratings from hereon. Swiggy is already working with Equinox Labs, a food audit firm accredited by FSSAI/NABL. Such firms undertake audits to make sure that food is being prepared under hygienic conditions.

This purge is being carried out by Zomato and Swiggy across every city where they have a presence. Zomato has 50,000 restaurants on its platform, while Swiggy has 40,000.

