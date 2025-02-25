scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Tata, Bharti groups finalising merger of DTH businesses Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV: Report

Feedback

Tata, Bharti groups finalising merger of DTH businesses Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV: Report

Airtel is expected to hold 52-55 per cent of the combined entity, while Tata Play shareholders, including Walt Disney will hold 45-48 per cent.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tata, Bharti groups reportedly finalising merger of their DTH businesses Tata, Bharti groups reportedly finalising merger of their DTH businesses

The Tata and Bharti groups are reportedly nearing the finalisation of a merger between their direct-to-home (DTH) businesses, Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV. This merger comes as audiences are gradually moving away from DTH to digital platforms. 

According to a report in The Economic Times, the merger will take place through a share swap, which will increase Airtel’s non-mobile revenues. 

Related Articles

As per the report, Airtel will hold more than 50 per cent in the combined entity. Airtel is expected to hold 52-55 per cent of the combined entity, while Tata Play shareholders, including Walt Disney will hold 45-48 per cent. Airtel’s senior management is expected to run the entity, while Tata is expected to keep two seats on the board, the report added.

Both sides are expected to announce the terms of agreement soon. The due diligence will commence after that. Both the operations are reportedly being valued at around Rs 6,000-7,000 crore. 

The two entities had a total 35 million paid subscribers as of September 2024, and the FY24 revenues exceeded Rs 7,000 crore. 

With the deal, Airtel will get access to Tata Play’s 19 million homes. The deal would be the second major transaction in the DTH sector in about a decade, following the Dish TV-Videocon d2h merger in 2016. 

Published on: Feb 25, 2025, 9:37 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement