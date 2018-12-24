Tata Coffee promotes Chacko Thomas to MD and CEO, to take charge from April

Tata Coffee, the coffee company owned by Tata Global Beverages, has promoted Executive Director and Deputy CEO Chacko Purackal Thomas as the managing director and chief executive officer.

"Based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board of directors of Tata Coffee has appointed Chacko Purackal Thomas as ''Managing Director & CEO designate'' with effect from 24 December, 2018," the company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.

Thomas, who is currently the Executive Director & Deputy CEO of the company, will assume charge as Managing Director & CEO of Tata Coffee from 1 April, 2019.

He will replace Sanjiv Sarin, the current Managing Director and CEO, whose term of office would expire by 31 March 2019.

Thomas is a Bachelor of Science with specialization in Computer Science from the University of Jodhpur. He has over 26 years of rich experience and expertise in the field of plantations, business strategy, sales and marketing and overall leadership.

He has been associated with Tata Coffee as the Executive Director and Deputy CEO since 4 August, 2015. Before joining Tata Coffee, he was the Managing Director of Kannan Devan Hills Plantations Company, Munnar.

Tata Coffee, a subsidiary of Tata Group, owns 19 coffee estates in southern India, spread across the districts of Coorg, Chikmagalur, and Hassan in Karnataka and Valparai district in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, shares of Tata Coffee closed trade at Rs 95.45 apiece, up 1.06 per cent, on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.

