Tata Consumer consolidated PAT soars 3x YoY to Rs 218 cr in March quarter

Tata Consumer Products Limited on Wednesday saw over 300 per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 218 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022, mainly aided by growth in underlying profitability and lower exceptional costs. The Tata group subsidiary had reported a net profit of Rs 53.90 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, Tata Consumer's profit declined 18 per cent from Rs 265.05 crore in the previous quarter (Q3FY22).

The company's revenue from operations rose 4.5 per cent to Rs 3,175.41crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,037.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 458 crore, growing 45 per cent, and for the full year at Rs 1,749 crore, up 11 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6.05 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

Shares of Tata Consumer on Wednesday closed 2.49 per cent lower at Rs 803.90 apiece on BSE.