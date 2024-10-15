Tata Group to create 500,000 jobs in five years: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

The Tata group is planning to create 500,000 manufacturing jobs in five years, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said at the first edition of the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) on Tuesday.

“I believe that manufacturing is a big opportunity, and we cannot achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat if we cannot create manufacturing jobs. Because we all know 1 million people are entering the workforce every month. We need to create 100 million jobs. And in something like semiconductors, if you create one direct job, it creates 8 to 10 indirect jobs. So it’s a multiplier,” says Chandrasekaran.

“Manufacturing jobs are a big multiplier, 8 to 10 times. And I know the momentum is there. The government has been leading and giving a push, and I must tell you the pace with which you have been able to start the projects that we have started as a group is just unbelievable… Just between our investments in semiconductors, our investment in precision manufacturing, assembly, electric vehicles, batteries, and related industries, I think we will create 5 lakh (500,000) jobs in the next 5 years,” adds Chandrasekaran.

According to Chandrasekaran, at least 500 to 1,000 small and medium scale companies are required to be set up in order to create manufacturing jobs.

“But if you have to deliver all of this, unless we create a movement where we create a culture across the board to hire people, train people, and integrate the customer expectation of quality–process quality, people quality–we'll not be able to deliver,” observes Chandrasekaran.