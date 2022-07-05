Tata Motors' compact cars production increases 13%, sales up 28% in April-June

Homegrown automotive manufacturer Tata Motors, on Tuesday, revealed that the production of its compact cars - Zest, Bolt, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz - was at 41,997 units in Q1 FY23, up 12.67 per cent, against Q1 FY22, in a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) disclosure, which would also be forwarded to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Tata Motors produced 37,274 units of compact cars in Q1 FY22, it added.

Recently, the automaker also announced that in the Q1 FY23, its PV sales were at 1,30,125 units compared to 64,386 units in the year-ago period. It also reported an 82 per cent rise in domestic sales to 79,606 units in June 2022 as against 43,704 in June 2021.

The company, in its report, stated that its compact cars’ domestic sales also increased 27.5 per cent from 33,083 units in Q1 FY22 to 42,182 in Q1 FY23. However, its exports dropped 48.57 per cent in the same period from 105 units in Q1 FY22 to only 54 in the last quarter.

In June 2022, Tata Motors recorded its highest ever sales at 45,197 units, registering a growth of 87 per cent versus June 2021. On the other hand, Tata Motors Q1 FY23 sales were also the highest ever at 130,125 units, up 102 per cent as against Q1 FY22.

The company recorded its highest-ever monthly sales, in terms of EVs too, at 3,507 units in June 2022 as its Nexon EV Max, launched in May, witnessed strong demand.

Tata Motors also revealed that it had produced 73,107 units of Nexon, Punch during Q1 FY23, up 234.64 per cent compared to 21,846 units sold in Q1 FY22.

Domestic sales of both - Nexon and Punch - also saw a similar trend and stood at 73,167 units in Q1 FY23, an increase of 241.74 per cent against the same period last month. In terms of export, both Nexon and Punch saw an 11.5 per cent increase at 145 units in Q1 FY23.

Indian automaker’s SUV portfolio contributed 68 per cent of Q1 FY23 sales, while its electric vehicle (EV) sales reached new heights with sales of 9,283 in Q1 FY23.

Tata Motors’ Safari, Harrier and Sumo production was up 39.83 per cent at 14,760 units, domestic sales rose 49.35 per cent at 14,776 units, while exports fell 83.33 per cent to 3 cars in Q1 FY23. The company had manufactured 10,555, sold 9,893 and exported 18 units of Safari, Harrier and Sumo combined in Q1 FY22.

On the other hand, in terms of commercial vehicle (CV) sales in the domestic market, the company reported that it sold 34,409 units in June 2022, up 76 per cent, as compared to 19,594 units in June 2021.

Tata Motors said that in Q1 FY23 its domestic CV sales stood at 95,703 units, up 110 per cent, compared to 43,400 units in the same period last fiscal. In Q4 FY22, the company had sold 2,33,078 units.

Tata Motors said that in Q1 FY23 its total CV exports stood at 5,218 units, down 23 per cent, compared to 6,745 units in the same period last fiscal. In Q4 FY22, the company had sold 9,843 units.