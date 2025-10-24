Tata Motors demerger: TaMo is now Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Starting October 24, Tata Motors will trade as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV). The BSE had informed trading members that the change would take effect on Friday, updated the scrip ID and also abbreviated the name from ‘Tata Motors Ltd’ to ‘TMPV’ on the BOLT Plus system.

In an advertisement on October 20 in an English daily, the company announcing the name change, stated that TMPV would remain a listed entity and carry on the passenger vehicles business, including investments, in the electric vehicle business as well as Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Advertisement

Related Articles

It informed about the change in the trading symbol/ticker of the company on the stock exchanges from October 24 and added that all other corporate details of the company, including the CIN, registered office address and contact information, will remain unchanged.

TATA MOTORS DEMERGER

Tata Motors underwent a restructuring with a 1:1 demerger scheduled for October 14, resulting in two independent companies – TML Commercial Vehicles and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. As per a regulatory filing, the demerger scheme took effect on October 1, 2025.

The passenger vehicle business, which includes stakes in electric vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover, will remain with Tata Motors Limited, which has been renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. The commercial vehicles business, currently known as TML Commercial Vehicles, will be renamed Tata Motors.

Advertisement

Shareholders recorded as of October 14 will receive one share of TML Commercial Vehicles for every one share held in Tata Motors, both shares having a face value of Rs 2.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook to negative from stable on the company's long-term issuer credit rating. The rating itself was maintained at BBB. The rating agency stated that the negative outlook reflects concerns over a prolonged recovery from operational disruptions caused by a cyber incident at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). This situation is expected to keep Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' credit metrics weaker for an extended period.