Tata Motors shares in focus on reports of estimated loss from JLR cyber attack 

The Tata Group stock closed 0.55% higher at Rs 401.90 on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.47 lakh crore in the previous session. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 23, 2025 9:15 AM IST
Tata Motors shares in focus on reports of estimated loss from JLR cyber attack The Tata Group stock has delivered negative returns of -9% this year. On a yearly basis, the stock clocked losses of 31.37%. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period.

Shares of Tata Motors are in focus today after reports said the cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by the Indian auto giant, incurred a loss of $2.55 billion in August to the British economy, affecting 5,000 companies. An independent cybersecurity body in a report said the losses are likely to be higher if unexpected delays were caused to the restoration of production at the vehicle manufacturer to pre-hack levels.

Tata Group shares have delivered negative returns of -9% this year. On a yearly basis, the stock clocked losses of 31.37%.
The stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period.

Tata Motors stock has risen 614% in the last five years. 

In a report, Cyber Monitoring Centre, an independent, not-for-profit body, said the cyber attack was the most economically damaging cyber event in the United Kingdom.

"This incident appears to be the most economically damaging cyber event to hit the UK, with the vast majority of the financial impact being due to the loss of manufacturing output at JLR and its suppliers," the CMC report said.

Earlier this month, Jaguar Land Rover resumed manufacturing after a whopping six weeks. The manufacturing losses hit the company and thousands of other suppliers of goods and services.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 23, 2025 9:15 AM IST
