Tata Power Solar bags Rs 945 cr 100 MW project from SECI

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received a 'letter of award' from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) to build a 100 MW EPC solar project along with a 120 MWh utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The total contract value of the project is around Rs 945 crore, and it'll be completed in 18 months. SECI project sites are located in Chhattisgarh. Tata Power Solar will help in engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the projects.

With this order, Tata Power Solar's utility-scale EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) order book stands at 4.4 GW (DC) capacity, with a value of around Rs 9,000 crore.

Also read: Mahanadi Coalfields to build 50 MW solar plant worth Rs 301.92 crore in Odisha

"Tata Power's vision has always been to look forward to the adoption of new technologies with innovation. With this win, the company has strengthened its diversified offerings with BESS in the renewable segment," the company said in a statement.

Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said: "This is the second grid-scale solar plant with BESS and is recognition of Tata Power Solar's pioneering work in project execution capabilities in the solar energy domain."

Tata Power Solar claims to be India's leading solar rooftop EPC player, especially in the commercial and industrial segment.

Tata Power Solar's project portfolio includes 80 MW NTPC Jetsar; 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala; 100 MW GIPCL Raghanesda; 100 MW TPREL Raghanesda; and 30 MW GSECL. Another innovative solar project of 50 MW with BESS of 50 MWh battery storage is under execution at Leh, the company said.

Also read: Govt to increase funding under PLI for solar manufacturing to Rs 24,000 cr: RK Singh

Also read: PM Modi lays foundation of 600 MW Ultramega Solar Power Park worth Rs 3,000 cr in Jhansi