Tata Steel asks LGBTQ employees to declare partners, avail benefits under new HR policy

Tata Steel has introduced a new HR policy allowing its LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and related communities) employees to disclose the identity of their partners and get all HR benefits admissible under the law.

The new personnel policy now covers LGBTQ+ employees and their partners. The (word) partner also imbibes same-sex people living like a married couple.

Under the expanded diversity and inclusion policy cited by the Hindu BusinessLine, Tata Steel employees along with their companions will now be able to get access to a lot of benefits, comprising medical services, health check-ups, joint house points, adoption leave, child-care leave, new-born parent leave and integration in the employee-assistance programme.

Also Read: Bhushan Steel insolvency: Tata Steel firm cuts losses, interest cost, but profits still elusive

The LGBTQ+ employees will also be eligible to receive financial aid for gender-reassignment surgery and 30-day special leave regarding the same. Tata Steel under its new HR policy will provide Tata Executive Holiday Plan honeymoon package to its LGBTQ+ employees.

The company will also provide domestic travel coverage to its new employees (belonging to the LGBTQ+ community) besides temporary transfer policy as well as transfer and relocation, which permits the partners of LGBTQ+ employees to travel with them and get acquainted with a new place.

Furthermore, the new HR policy empowers them to equally take part in any corporate event where only spouses of the opposite gender were earlier included.

Also Read: India's first ever LGBTI job fair in Bangalore offers over 250 jobs

The LGBTQ+ employees will also be allowed to avail of benefits under the company's Take-2 initiative which is a career come-back initiative only for spouses. Now, any partners including LBGTQ+ employees' companions too will be permitted to apply for this initiative.

According to Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Vice-President (Human Resource Management), Tata Steel, "providing equitable policies and benefits creates a level playing field for all employees and sets common standards across locations."

He also added that adopting LGBTQ+ friendly policies helps mitigate cases of discrimination with employees belonging to the community at work and also ensures a more involved and engaged workforce.